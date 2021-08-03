World War II pilot from Halesowen, 101, dies
A 101-year-old World War II pilot from the West Midlands has died.
Eric Carter served in the RAF up to 1946 and was part of a secret unit sent to Russia in 1941.
He has said he joined in 1939 "when I was 19 because the Germans were committing such horrible atrocities".
Lapal House residential home in Halesowen said on Facebook he was "our hero" and it was "so sad of the passing" of the World War Two fighter pilot.
Among comments on Facebook, Julie Booth said: "RIP Eric. Such a shame we didn't get chance to hear more of your life history. Lapal House were honoured to have you as a resident."
Jeanette Powell also said on the site: "A lovely gentleman, RIP Eric Carter."
Mr Carter, who has lived in Chaddesley Corbett, Worcestershire, was based at the Russian port of Murmansk and flew missions protecting convoys and bombers.
"There was talk that if Murmansk fell then Russia would fall," he has said.
He had been called up at the beginning of 1940 and passed out towards the end of the year.
Mr Carter has said he was flying Hurricanes "at the time of the Battle of Britain" but he "wasn't actually in the Battle of Britain, because I was over in Liverpool".
He added: "Then, in June or July 1941, I was one of 38 pilots sent to Russia to defend the Minsk, and that was the Battle of Britain time for Russia, so I had two lots of not very pleasant periods.
"It was a very dangerous time and I supposed we were frightened at times until you had actually got the message to scramble, and then you were so busy, you didn't have time to be frightened."
