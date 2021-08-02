Wednesbury sisters read 50 books in dad memorial fundraiser
Two schoolgirls from the Black Country have raised more than £1,500 in memory of their dad who died with Covid-19.
Andy Wilkes, from Wednesbury, died in March after testing positive for coronavirus over Christmas.
His daughters, Faye and Penny, set themselves a target of reading 50 books in July to raise money for the charity that supported them after his death.
Their mum Nadine said she was "so proud" of the girls, who had "worked so hard".
She said she and her husband were both ill with coronavirus in December last year and "sadly I recovered quite quickly and Andy didn't".
"The effects of Covid lasted for a long, long time until we lost him in March."
Faye, who is eight, said her father was "funny, kind, and after a curry he always smelt a bit bad".
After his death, the girls were supported by Place2Be, a children's mental health charity, who offered them weekly counselling.
"They have been helping me and Penny overcome our sadness and make us feel better about losing our dad," Faye said.
Wanting to give something back, they started a sponsored reading challenge with the aim of reading as many books as possible in July.
Between them, they managed 51 books, raising £1,514.
"They've been keen and every day they say 'how much money have we raised? Have we beaten our target?'," Mrs Wilkes said.
"The girls are my strength. I'm so proud, they've worked so hard and they've been happy to do it."
