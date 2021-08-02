Two die in Wolverhampton crash after police pursuit
- Published
Two people have died in a crash after being pursued by police.
The crash happened on Wood Hayes Road, Wolverhampton, at 04:00 BST on Sunday, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is investigating.
"The fatal collision involved one vehicle and two people sadly died at the scene," a spokesperson said.
The watchdog's probe is said to be in its early stages and follows a mandatory referral from Staffordshire Police.
The IOPC said it was carrying out an assessment of the circumstances and looking at available information.
