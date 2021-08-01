Birmingham murder case police identify stabbing victim
- Published
A woman who was found stabbed to death at a home in Birmingham has been identified by police.
Brahane Yordanos was discovered with fatal injuries at a property in Unett Street, Hockley, shortly after 06:00 BST on Saturday.
The 19-year-old had suffered stab wounds and died at the scene, said West Midlands Police.
Officers are looking at CCTV in order to trace a man seen leaving the area at the time.
They had initially been looking for a man known to the victim, but he has since been ruled out of the investigation, said the force.
Police say they have been unable to trace any family members of the victim who is from Eritrea.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said the investigation was progressing "but we are struggling to find anyone who knew much about her".
"We desperately need to speak to her family to inform them of her sad death. This may also give us leads to who she may have been associating with," he added.
A cordon remains at the property where forensic investigations are under way.
