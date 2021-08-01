Birmingham city centre attack: Arrest as man dies
A man has been killed in an attack in Birmingham city centre in the early hours.
The 33-year-old was found seriously injured in Stephenson Street at about 02:00 BST on Saturday and later died in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
He has been released on police bail while a forensic post-mortem examination is carried out, the force added.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "Tragically a man has lost his life and we are studying CCTV and speaking to witnesses to establish what led up to the attack."
The force urged anyone with information to come forward.
