Man died after being found injured on Longbridge road

Published
image captionA police tent has been put up at the scene on Bristol Road South, Longbridge

A man has died after being found in a critical condition on a dual carriageway in Birmingham.

The 44-year-old was given treatment by paramedics at the scene on Bristol Road South, Longbridge, at about 05:00 on Friday before being declared dead.

Police say they are investigating how the man came to be injured.

The road has been closed between the junctions of Bodenham Road and Chelston Road.

A police tent has been set up, with tape cordoning off the scene.

image captionPolice said the 44-year-old died after he was found on the road

Detectives said a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

Officers have been examining CCTV footage and appealed for any witnesses with dashboard camera or mobile phone recordings of the incident to come forward.

