Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Free tickets for all city's children in care
- Published
Every local child in care will be given free tickets to attend Birmingham's Commonwealth Games next summer.
Organisers announced up to 5,000 free tickets for children from the city and their carers to watch the events.
Announced in partnership with Birmingham Children's Trust and the city council, Birmingham 2022 said it was part of their commitment to "leave a lasting legacy" for young people.
Chair John Crabtree said the aim was to deliver "the Games for everyone".
"Creating the capacity to make these tickets available in this way is a small but important step for us," he said.
The ballot for tickets for people living in the West Midlands opened last week, with more than a million tickets available.
Abba Loughran is a care leaver from Birmingham who now works with the city's Children's Trust as a mentor.
She said the free tickets were "a fantastic opportunity" and "an incredible once in a lifetime experience" for the children.
"For many this will be the first ever time they will be able to experience a large-scale international sports event in their home city," she said.
Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham City Council, said he was "delighted" by the "generous allocation" of tickets.
"Sport has the power to inspire as well as empower and entertain, so I can think of no better way for these young people to benefit from its transformational power than by being there as the best of Commonwealth sport is played out in our city," he said.
In total, there will be 286 events, involving 19 sports and eight para-sports, taking place across the West Midlands when the Games take place from 28 July to 8 August next year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk