Man found dead at Wolverhampton flat during welfare check
A 62-year-old man has been found dead at his flat by officers during a welfare check, police said.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to the flat in Wolverhampton at about 14:20 BST on Tuesday.
The force received a 999 call reporting concerns for the man's welfare and found his body upon arrival at the address on Tettenhall Road.
A spokesperson said his death was being treated as suspicious and investigations were under way.
Forensic investigators were sent to the scene near the junction of Newhampton Road West and detectives are examining CCTV footage, West Midlands Police said.
"We have not yet formally identified the 62-year-old but we have told his family the sad news and that we believe the man to be their loved one," Det Insp Laura Harrison said.
"We extend our condolences to the man's family and friends."
The force appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area over the past few days to come forward.
