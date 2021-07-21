Police officers stabbed at West Bromwich shopping centre
Two police officers have been stabbed at a shopping centre after approaching two men they thought were acting suspiciously.
The officers had been patrolling New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich when they were targeted shortly before 11:30 BST.
Two men, aged 41 and 37, and a woman, 31, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
The injured men received "slash injuries" not thought to be serious.
The attack happened shortly after a Section 60 giving officers extra powers to carry out additional stop checks was granted earlier for parts of West Bromwich town centre.
Ch Supt Ian Green said: "Fortunately both officers received minor injuries but are understandably shaken by today's incident as I'm sure other officers and staff are, as well as our communities.
"We had special powers authorised to carry out additional patrols in West Bromwich town centre as a result of an increase in violence in recent days, as our priority is keeping you safe."
He said a CCTV trawl has been carried out and a number of witnesses spoken to.
"We will support our colleagues throughout their recovery - and others affected by what has happened this morning - and the pending investigation," Ch Supt Green added.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Ambulance crews arrived to find two male police officers with non-serious injuries.
"They were given treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further checks."
Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Sir Dave Thompson, said in a tweet he was "deeply concerned".
He also thanked the ambulance service for their "swift response" and added there was "support in place for brave officers acting to keep the public safe".
