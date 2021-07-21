West Midlands Police seize more than 100 e-scooters in crack down
Published
More than 100 e-scooters have been seized as part of an effort to crack down on riders who use them illegally.
Between January and June West Midlands Police seized 106 e-scooters, while an operation in Birmingham city centre on Monday saw a further 14 seized.
An e-scooter trial is being operated in Birmingham, Coventry and Sandwell.
Under the scheme they are legal to ride in places where people can ride bicycles such as roads and cycle lanes, but they cannot be ridden on pavements.
The only e-scooters that can be used on public roads are those rented as part of government-backed trials.
Sgt Jon Butler said: "The scheme being trialled has ensured there is an alternative and more environmentally-friendly way to travel.
"However, e-scooters can be very dangerous if people use them illegally and dangerously.
"We want people to feel safe in our towns and cities and we'll continue to take action against those who ignore the rules."
