Worker stabbed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital
- Published
A member of staff has been stabbed at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding the female worker, police have confirmed.
"The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," according to a Wolverhampton Police tweet.
She was hurt just before 11:00 BST and the trust running the site said it had increased security due to a police incident.
"There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as usual," a Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesperson said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.