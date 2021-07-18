BBC News

Motorcyclist killed in Halesowen crash with Land Rover

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe motorbike crashed into the back of the car at the junction of Stourbridge Road and Richmond Street, Halesowen

A 38-year-old man has died after his motorbike collided with a Land Rover.

The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene on Stourbridge Road in Halesowen, Dudley, at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said the bike collided with the back of the 4x4 as it turned into Richmond Street.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old woman, is assisting officers with their investigation, the force said, as it appealed for witnesses.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.