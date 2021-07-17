Appeal after Wolverhampton ambulance crash death
- Published
Occupants of a car at the scene of a fatal crash are being sought by police.
A 42-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving crashed with a non-emergency transport ambulance in Wolverhampton, West Midlands on 5 July.
The crash happened on Lichfield Road in Wednesfield at about 22:05 BST.
West Midlands Police said another car, thought to be a silver Vauxhall Astra, was travelling directly in front of the victim's Seat Leon at the time of the crash.
"I am confident that the occupants of that car would have known what happened behind them and I believe they may hold key information that is relevant to our inquiry," Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force, said.
"I consider those occupants to be witnesses in this case and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward."
At the time, West Midlands Ambulance Service said two colleagues had been on their way to collect a patient for non-emergency transport before the crash, near the junction of Moat House Lane East.
Neither of them were seriously hurt but had to be taken to hospital for further treatment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk