Hakeem Hussain: Mum in court over son's death
A woman has appeared in court accused of manslaughter over the death her seven-year-old son.
Hakeem Hussain was found at a house in Nechells, Birmingham, in November 2017 and was confirmed dead at the scene.
Laura Heath, 39, of Little Clover Close, is also charged with four counts of child cruelty.
She was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday and is due to appear at the city's crown court on 12 August.
The child cruelty offences are alleged to have been committed between April and November 2017.
Hakeem's school, the Nechells E-ACT Academy, described him as a beautiful little boy "with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle".
