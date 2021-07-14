Hakeem Hussain: Woman charged over death of boy at Nechells house
A woman has been charged with the manslaughter of a seven-year-old boy found dead at a house in Birmingham almost four years ago.
Hakeem Hussain, described by teachers as "a most beautiful little boy", was found at the property in Nechells in November 2017.
Laura Heath, aged 39, is also charged with four counts of child cruelty, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
She is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the property in Cook Street following reports a boy had suffered a cardiac arrest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tributes were paid to Hakeem after his death.
Julie Wright, who was then the head teacher at Nechells E-ACT Academy, where Hakeem was a year three pupil, said he was "a most beautiful little boy, a great friend to many staff and children with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle".
"He was a warm and generous-hearted soul who was talented across many areas of the curriculum but especially so in music and the arts," she said, adding he "totally stole the show" as the "Christmas star" in a nativity play.
