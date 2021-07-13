BBC News

Woman charged with racially assaulting a Birmingham doorman

image copyrightGoogle
image captionA video clip of an incident involving a woman and a doorman was widely shared on social media

A woman has been charged with the racially aggravated assault of a Birmingham pub doorman.

Sharna Walker, 25, of Worcester, was also charged with assault, criminal damage and a public order offence, West Midlands Police said.

A video of an incident involving a woman and a doorman outside The Figure of Eight, on Broad Street, on 22 May, was viewed millions of times.

Ms Walker will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 3 August.

