Men held after children hurt in Smethwick hit-and-run crash
- Published
A mother and her two young children were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in the West Midlands.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Thimblemill Road and Hales Lane in Smethwick at about 10:30 BST.
West Midlands Police said the family's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but the incident was "very distressing" for those involved.
Two men, aged 22 and 33, have since been arrested.
Police said the family was thought to have been struck by a VW Golf, which failed to stop at the scene.
The West Midlands force said it was spotted later by officers before being abandoned, but the two suspects were detained after a short foot chase.
They remain in police custody on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
West Midlands Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
