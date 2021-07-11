Wednesbury: Two women hit by car in 'deliberate attack'
Two women were deliberately driven at causing them serious injuries.
West Midlands Police said a car mounted the pavement in Lower High Street, Wednesbury, just before 01:45 BST, hitting the women, before driving off.
The victims, aged 19 and 20, were taken to hospital where officers said they remained in a stable condition.
The force believed it to have been a targeted attack. The area was cordoned off while officers gathered evidence.
Det Insp Gemma Black, said: "I would appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch."
