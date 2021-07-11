Euro 2020: Jude Bellingham's academy coach 'incredibly proud'
The former academy coach of England star Jude Bellingham says he feels "incredibly lucky" to have coached him.
Mike Dodds said he has known the 18-year-old for the "best part of 10 or 11 years".
"I'm incredibly proud of him, incredibly proud of the young man that he's developing into," Mr Dodds told BBC Radio WM.
The Birmingham City academy coach said he hopes to see Bellingham on the pitch later at Wembley.
But he added, jokingly, he would sacrifice not seeing him come on if England won the final against Italy.
Bellingham, who only turned 18 two weeks ago, signed for German side Borussia Dortmund last year, after joining the Blues academy aged seven.
"He conducts himself with complete humility and he's a fantastic ambassador not just for Birmingham City but for the city of Birmingham," Mr Dodds said.
"My biased opinion will be 'yeah, he should start'... but I think if we're being completely honest, he's probably not going to start."
Commenting on Bellingham's age, Mr Dodds said it was "ridiculous" to think he should have been taking his A-Levels a few months ago, but is instead in the final of a major tournament.
He said he has spoken to the midfielder a few days ago and he told him he was "loving every minute".
Bellingham has managed to get his former coach a ticket to the final, leaving Mr Dodds feeling like he had one of Willy Wonka's golden tickets.
"I'm incredibly lucky, so he's obviously looked after me in terms of some of the other games as well. I just wasn't expecting to go to the game."
Bellingham came on as an 82nd-minute substitute in England's opening match, a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on 13 June, he played 23 minutes in the 1-0 group win over the Czech Republic, and he also came on as a substitute in the 65th minute in the 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter finals.
