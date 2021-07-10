Third murder charge after Rowley Regis industrial site body find
- Published
A third man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-five, whose body was found at an industrial estate.
Carl Woodall, 44, was discovered in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on 28 June. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple injuries.
Mark Campbell was arrested in Bradford on Thursday and brought to the West Midlands for questioning, police said.
The 39-year-old of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, will appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton later.
James McGhee, 27, from Stanstead Avenue, Bulwell, Nottingham and Simmion Goldbourne, 28, of no fixed address, have also been charged with Mr Woodall's murder and have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our investigation is progressing rapidly and we are following up several lines of inquiry in our quest to bring Carl's killers to justice.
"Carl's family have been fully updated with the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve his loss."
