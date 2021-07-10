Euro 2020: Wolverhampton hospital charity pays TV charge for Euro final
- Published
Some hospital patients will be able to watch England's Euro 2020 final on their bedside monitors free of charge, thanks to a charity.
In-patients at hospitals run by the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust usually have to pay to watch programmes.
But the trust's charity has agreed to stump up the cost of screening Sunday night's fixture against Italy.
The charity said it was in recognition that hospitals still have Covid-19 rules restricting visitors.
In-patient John Goodridge, 88, from Wolverhampton, said: "I will be watching the game on Sunday and it is great news it is free to view."
He added: "I think the score will be 3-1 to England. Come on England!"
Prof David Loughton, chief executive of the trust, said: "We understand how difficult it currently is for patients given the current visiting restrictions.
"We are doing all we can to make sure our patients' well-being is at the forefront of our care.
"That is why for such a historic event we have secured an agreement to enable patients to watch the match free of charge."
Nearby trust, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals, also followed suit with the offer of viewing the final for free.
Football’s coming to our hospitals - for free! Patients who would like to watch the #Euro2020Final can tune in to their Hospedia bedside TV tomorrow night with no cost ⚽️ #ComeOnEngland #ItsComingHome— Worcestershire Acute NHS (@WorcsAcuteNHS) July 10, 2021
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk