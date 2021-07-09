England fan at Wembley for 1966 World Cup win to attend Euros final
- Published
A lifelong England fan who was at the 1966 final will be at Wembley on Sunday and hopes for a similar result.
Roger Homer, 74 from Halesowen in the West Midlands, was 19 when he went to see England's World Cup triumph and has followed them home and away ever since.
He has been to every England match during Euro 2020 with his grandson, except the quarter-final in Rome.
"I've been to lots of England games, but I've never known an atmosphere like the last two matches," he said.
"I wonder whether it's the release of emotion after the last 18 months."
It was England's win at the World Cup, at another Wembley, that ignited Mr Homer's passion for England.
Football back then, he said, was very different, with no chanting, no substitutions and the drawing of lots to decide the winners of tied knockout games, other than the final, instead of a penalty shoot-out.
'Unbelievable day'
He and his cousin bought 10 tickets for the 1966 tournament and missed his sister's 21st birthday to make the final.
He was in the corner where Nobby Stiles came to do his famous dance after the win.
"That day was just unbelievable. It was my first England game and I've been going ever since," he said.
"I've been to around 80 countries in my life. Places I wouldn't have dreamed of going to like Azerbaijan, Khazakhstan and Qatar."
His favourite memories include England's 5-1 win over Germany in Munich and their 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sapporo.
"I didn't get in until 07:30 because we were out all night in the streets." he said.
"I got back just in time for breakfast and the Japanese were unbelievable - I never bought a drink all night."
'Golden era'
Looking back on previous England teams, he believes this one is special.
"We had this golden era with Beckham and Lampard and Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand, but they didn't knit together like this team does." he said.
Mr Homer also praised Gareth Southgate, comparing him to his 1966 counterpart Sir Alf Ramsey.
"Both managers are very level headed and get the best out of the players and create unity," he said.
