Sepsis death: 'NHS trust should have admitted mistakes sooner'
The mother of a girl whose death led to an NHS trust being prosecuted says it should have admitted failings sooner.
Kaysie-Jane Robinson, 14, and Natalie Billingham, 33, who died in 2018, were exposed to significant risk of avoidable harm at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital, a watchdog has said.
Dudley Group accepts Kaysie-Jane's poor care caused her death through sepsis.
Her mother Jane Robinson said she had begged for someone to see the girl after she had been admitted to A&E.
The teenager, who was disabled, and mother-of-six Ms Billingham had been treated for sepsis, a court has been told.
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust admitted it had failed to provide treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm, in February and March 2018.
On 2 July, it admitted two breaches of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act.
Ms Robinson said the trust had not accepted it was in the wrong until a week ago.
She stated: "For them to say what they said in... meetings was despicable because they knew that what we were saying was the truth and they put me through this for three years having to re-live it."
When she was born, at the same hospital, Kaysie-Jane was starved of oxygen for 32 minutes which led to brain damage.
In 2018, aged 14, she was admitted to its accident and emergency department. The teenager was suffering fits and had a high temperature but was left for four-and-a-half hours.
It is now accepted that lack of treatment caused her death through sepsis.
Her mother said: "A lot of the frustration was in A&E I think because nothing really happened. We were literally begging for someone to come and see her.
"She was having extremely painful spasms. She bit through her bottom lip in pain and... the sound that she was making to me was a child dying... It was absolutely horrendous to hear.
"I think I just felt that let down because I felt I'm in this chair again. I was in this chair after she was born."
A hearing at Dudley's magistrates' court was told proceedings followed an investigation by watchdog the Care Quality Commission.
The trust's lawyer Paul Spencer has said the organisation's guilty plea in respect of Ms Billingham was entered on the basis it did not accept its failings led to her death.
The trust has said it is "deeply sorry" care did not meet "the high standards Kaysie-Jane and Natalie and their families had a right to expect" and did not reflect the organisation's values.
In a statement, it added it wanted to reassure patients and the public the hospital "provides a safe and compassionate environment for their care".
The BBC has put Ms Robinson's points to the trust, but it has not commented on them.
A further case management hearing is set to take place at the same court on 3 September.
