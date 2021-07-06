Man killed, two hurt in Wolverhampton ambulance crash
- Published
A man has died following a crash with an ambulance in which two crew members were injured.
The collision involving a car and non-emergency Patient Transport Service vehicle happened in Wolverhampton shortly after 22:00 BST on Monday.
More crews were sent to the scene and found the 45-year-old man, believed to be the car's driver, in cardiac arrest but he could not be saved.
The ambulance workers were not thought to be seriously hurt, police said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was assisting police with inquiries.
It added the colleagues treated by paramedics at the site on Lichfield Road, close to the junction with Moat House Lane East, were a man and a woman.
According to a spokesperson, the pair had been on their way to collect a patient for non-emergency transport and were taken to hospital for further treatment.
West Midlands Police said it was in the "early stages" of its investigation and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera footage of the crash which involved a silver Seat Leon.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we're now working to establish the full circumstances around the collision."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk