Euro 2020: 'Icing on cake' for fans who caught Jude Bellingham shirt
- Published
Two Birmingham City fans who caught Jude Bellingham's shirt after Saturday's England Euro 2020 win say it was "the icing on the cake".
Neil and Tracey Evans, originally from Birmingham, received it when the 18-year-old former Blues player launched the shirt into the crowd.
Ms Evans said they held up their Birmingham City flag.
The couple who now live in Spain, made the decision to make the trip after England's win over Germany.
Ms Evans said the players were doing their lap to thank the fans and when Bellingham came around, they shouted to him and held up their Blues flag.
"Incredibly he saw us, took his shirt off, jumped over the barriers, through the media cordon, pointed straight at Neil my husband and threw the shirt straight at him," she said.
Mr Evans said he "wasn't going to drop" the shirt when he caught it, adding it was the "perfect end to a perfect day", after having a "great afternoon" in Rome.
"The game itself was fantastic and then for Jude to come and do that was the icing on the cake really," he said.
"To be fair it could probably do with a wash, but no... when we get back home later this week, it'll be framed and hung up."
He also said "the atmosphere was absolutely incredible" a sort of "party atmosphere" between all the different nationalities that were there.
The couple said they managed to book a flight, a hotel and tickets for the match "in the space of about 20 minutes."
