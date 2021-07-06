How forensics helped convict Dudley crossbow killers
- Published
Forensic evidence played a pivotal role in helping secure the convictions of three men involved in a double crossbow murder, a documentary shows.
Two men were killed by the "horrific" weapon, which was used during a botched raid on a cannabis factory in 2020.
In Forensics: The Real CSI, officers describe how it was the first time the force had investigated a murder involving the "highly unusual" weapon.
"Distinctive" wounds helped police link the victims after the crime.
"You just don't get jobs where crossbows are used," said Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, of West Midlands Police.
"In 20 years it's certainly the first one I've encountered."
Omar Ramzan, his father Saghawat Ramzan and Mohammed Sageer were all found guilty of murdering Khuzaimah Douglas after a group of about 10 people launched a raid on a cannabis crop at their property on Pensnett Road, Dudley in February 2020.
Saghawat Ramzan was also convicted of murdering his brother Waseem Ramzan who was shot by a bolt from the same weapon, but aimed at Mr Douglas.
Jurors at the trial were shown CCTV footage of the moment Ramzan shot his brother in the stomach with the crossbow, during a four-on-one punishment beating intended to kill or maim Mr Douglas.
The 19-year-old was shot while being held on the ground. He died at the scene outside the Ramzans' home whilst Waseem Ramzan, 36, died in hospital after the bolt that struck him was removed and hidden near the scene.
The behind-the-scenes documentary reveals how a forensic pathologist and ballistic experts carried out the test-firing of an identical crossbow to better understand the type of markings it would leave on a body - linking it to distinctive marks found on the victims.
The force's imaging team also used a new tool to help recover deleted scenes from a CCTV system found at the cannabis factory that had been wiped.
The West Midlands force is one of only two in the country that has the specialist capability to be able to read raw data in this way, the documentary shows.
"Without the forensic evidence in this case it's unlikely we would have fully understood what had taken place.
"It's around that CCTV recovery, it's around those forensic pieces of evidence that we've got to link the suspects. But ultimately it provides us with clear evidence that Saghawat is the person who had the finger on the trigger," Det Ch Insp Munro said.
Forensics: The Real CSI - Fatal Weapon Unknown, can be seen on BBC 2 at 21:00 BST and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk