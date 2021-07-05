Murder charge after body found at Rowley Regis industrial site
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a father-of-five whose body was found at an industrial estate.
Carl Woodall, 44, was discovered in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on 28 June. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple injuries.
West Midlands Police said two men from Nottingham were arrested on Thursday.
James McGhee, 27, from Stanstead Avenue, Bulwell, was later charged, and is set to appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton later.
The second suspect, aged 68, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force says.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "Our officers have been working flat out since the awful discovery of Carl's body to understand what happened."
She added Mr Woodall's family were "understandably distraught".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk