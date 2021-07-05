Matt Doyle announced as UB40's new lead singer
- Published
UB40 has announced Kioko musician Matt Doyle will replace Duncan Campbell as their new lead singer.
The band said it was searching for a singer after Campbell, 63, announced he was retiring from music after having a seizure at his home last month.
Kioko has previously supported its fellow Birmingham reggae band on tour.
"I don't quite know how to put into words just how incredibly honoured and grateful I feel to be given this opportunity," Doyle said.
Campbell, who replaced his brother Ali on singing duties in 2008, suffered a stroke in August last year.
He had been preparing for the band's UK tour but said he was "reluctantly" retiring due to continued ill health.
Doyle wished him a "full and speedy recovery", adding he had written "some incredible songs".
Kioko opened for UB40 at their 40th anniversary tour at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2018 before supporting them on UK and European tours.
Doyle, whose lead vocals feature on the track You Don't Call Anymore from the band's new collaborations album, said: "I have loved UB40's music for as long as I can remember and that love has only grown since getting to know them and watching them play live night after night on tour."
Campbell's older brother, UB40 guitarist and vocalist Robin said of Doyle: "He's a talented young man with a voice and singing style that will prove to be a good fit and a great asset to the band."
Since quitting the group more than a decade ago, Ali Campbell has toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.