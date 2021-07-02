Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow jailed for 11 years for stabbing partner to death
- Published
A woman has been jailed for 11 years for fatally stabbing her partner with a kitchen knife.
Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, convicted of manslaughter, told police she had been in an abusive relationship with Gary Cunningham and they had had fights.
Mr Cunningham was found lying in a corridor at a block of flats in Birmingham in February 2019.
Police officers found Labinjo-Halcrow, 28, in one of the flats and a blood-stained knife in her kitchen sink.
She was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.
Mr Cunningham was found by a delivery driver in the corridor of the shared property on Frensham Way, in Harborne
The 29-year-old had suffered several stab wounds and bled to death from a wound to his left leg, detectives said.
