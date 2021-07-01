Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow convicted of partner's stab death
A woman has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing her partner at a Birmingham flat.
Gary Cunningham was stabbed several times with a kitchen knife and found lying in a corridor in February 2019.
Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow, 28, said she was in an abusive relationship with Mr Cunningham which had resulted in several fights, police said.
She was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
Mr Cunningham bled to death at the shared property on Frensham Way in Harborne from a stab wound to his left leg.
West Midlands Police said a delivery driver found the 29-year-old's body on a corridor on the top floor.
Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
When officers searched the block, they found Labinjo-Halcrow in one of the flats and a blood-stained knife was found in her kitchen sink.
