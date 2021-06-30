Shakur Pinnock: Inquest opens for e-scooter rider killed in crash
An inquest has opened into the death of a man killed in a crash while riding an e-scooter.
Shakur Amoy Pinnock, 20, was injured when his scooter was in collision with a car on Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton.
He was taken to hospital along with his girlfriend, who was also on the scooter, after the crash on 12 June and died in hospital six days later.
The inquest at Black Country Coroner's Court was opened and adjourned until 29 September.
"In the meantime, my [investigation] - and the investigation being conducted by police - will continue," area coroner Joanne Lees said.
In the three-minute hearing, she offered her condolences to Mr Pinnock's family, who did not attend proceedings.
Mr Pinnock suffered a serious head injury and was in a coma after the crash. His 19-year-old girlfriend Chante Hoosang has also been receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries.
The driver of the car involved, a Volkswagen Golf, stopped at the crash scene and was not arrested. Police said he had been helping their investigation into what happened.
Mr Pinnock was remembered by his family as calm, loving and friendly, and someone who "lived life to the fullest".
A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to cover memorial costs and support Miss Hoosang's rehabilitation. It has so far raised almost £5,000.
