Officer injured after brick thrown at police car in Solihull
A police officer suffered a head injury after a brick was thrown at a police car window.
Two officers were responding to an emergency incident in Solihull when the vehicle was targeted, police said.
The brick broke the window and the officer was taken to hospital. The two male suspects wore dark clothing and possibly rode electric bikes.
The incident happened at the junction of Chelmsley Wood Road with Coleshill Heath Road on Sunday evening.
The officer's injuries were minor but they were left clearly shocked by the offender's actions which were incredibly dangerous and disrespectful, the force said.
