Birmingham stabbings: Man admits Jacob Billington killing
- Published
A man has admitted killing a person and trying to kill or wound seven others in a series of stabbings in Birmingham.
University library intern Jacob Billington, 23, died and seven others were injured in five separate incidents in the early hours of 6 September.
Zephaniah McLeod, 28, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to Mr Billington's manslaughter.
At Birmingham Crown Court, he also admitted four counts of attempted murder and three of wounding.
Appearing via video link, McLeod was told he would be sentenced on 27 and 28 September.
Mr Billington, from Crosby, Merseyside, was stabbed in Irving Street while enjoying a night out with school friends.
A post-mortem examination found the intern at Sheffield Hallam University died of a stab wound to the neck.
His family were present in court and over video link to hear McLeod's pleas and they heard he has paranoid schizophrenia.
Seven others were hurt in the four clusters of attacks across the city centre including Mr Billington's old school friend and bandmate Michael Callaghan.
In a statement after his death, Mr Billington's family said he was "the light of our life" and his death had devastated them.
