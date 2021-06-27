Man in 80s sustains life-threatening injuries in 'hit-and-run'
A man in his 80s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being injured in a suspected hit-and-run.
West Midlands Police said he was struck by a Mazda MX-5 on Stratford Road in Sparkbrook on Saturday.
The driver then ran off and efforts are being made to trace him, the force added.
Stratford Road was closed between the Shell garage and the junction of Oakwood Road while investigations were carried out.
The road has since reopened.
