Tividale death: Three charged with murder of man shot in taxi
Three men have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was shot while sitting in a taxi.
Kimani Martin died when a shotgun was fired at him from another car in Tividale, West Midlands, on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21, both of no fixed address, and Luke Adams, 19, from Walsall, will appear before Birmingham magistrates.
A fourth man has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
The 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Martin's family said he was a "jovial, loving, caring, kind young man".
"He had a big heart, he loved everyone and was willing to help anyone," they said.
Three special constables who were nearby came across the scene and tended to Mr Martin, but nothing could be done to save him.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
