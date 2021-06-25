Investment to improve Solihull high-rise safety
About £20m is to be spent improving safety at high-rise buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Sixteen blocks in Solihull will have spandrel panels removed to ensure they comply with latest building standards.
While sprinklers are being retrofitted at all 37 blocks in the north of the borough.
Solihull Community Housing, which manages the blocks for the local authority, said the safety of residents was "an absolute priority".
Following the Grenfell Tower fire, buildings over 18 metres were required to be assessed and external products confirmed as certified fire resistant.
Papers submitted to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council said: "While the spandrel panels did meet all regulations at the time they were fitted, they do not meet the updated regulations from 1 April 2020.
"Therefore, there is now a legal duty by the owner to replace them."
A planning application for one of the blocks, Wingfield House in Kingshurst, where changes are required, has been submitted to Solihull Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
"We are working very closely with all our high-rise tenants across both safety projects," Fiona Hughes, chief executive of Solihull Community Housing, said.
"Both the sprinkler installation and the spandrel panel upgrade are supported by the fire service and constitute a significant investment in the homes."
Applications for other affected blocks are expected to be submitted separately, while the council's planning department will consider the Wingfield House scheme in due course.
The works are being funded by Solihull Council's housing revenue account's capital programme.
