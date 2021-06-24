Birmingham man charged with Terrorism Act offences
- Published
Counter-terrorism police have charged a 29-year-old man with possessing and sharing extremist material online.
Musa Muhammad, from Dunsink Road in Witton, Birmingham, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
He is charged with three counts of sharing extremist material online under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Mr Muhammad was arrested last week and taken to a police station in the West Midlands, the force said.
