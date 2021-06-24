Murder arrests after teen killed in taxi in Tividale
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager, who was shot and killed while sitting in a taxi.
Kimani Martin, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle when a shotgun was fired at it from a dark hatchback on Dudley Road East, in Tividale, West Midlands, on Sunday.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in London and a 23-year-old man from the Tipton area was held on Wednesday.
Mr Martin was "jovial, loving" and caring, the family said.
In a statement released by police, they said: "He had a big heart, he loved everyone and was willing to help anyone."
The car sped away from the scene of the shooting, which happened just before 01:30 BST.
Three special constables who were nearby came across the scene and tended to Mr Martin, but nothing could be done to save him.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
