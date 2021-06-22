Teenager shot and killed in taxi in Tividale is named
- Published
A teenager who was shot and killed while sat in a taxi has been named.
Kimani Martin, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle when a shotgun was fired from a dark hatchback on Dudley Road East in Tividale, West Midlands.
The car then sped away from the scene of the shooting, which happened just before 01:30 BST on Sunday.
A murder investigation is under way and the force has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Three special constables who were nearby came across the scene and tended to Mr Martin but police said nothing could be done to save him.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Mr Martin's family said he was a "jovial, loving, caring, kind young man".
"He had a big heart, he loved everyone and was willing to help anyone," they said.
They added he loved his family dearly.
"We are a close knit family and this will affect us forever. It has had a severe impact on his mom who is unwell," they said.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said the police investigation has moved really quickly since the shooting.
"We're building a clearer picture of what happened all the time, and we're determined to get justice for Kimani's family," he said and appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who was passing through the area at the time and think they saw or heard anyone to get in touch.
"I really need to hear from anyone who we've not spoken to yet and who may have any information.
"Sometimes the smallest bit of information can lead to significant breakthroughs in investigations like this."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk