Wolverhampton crash witnesses sought after e-scooter rider dies in hospital
- Published
Police have renewed their appeal for information after a man died six days after his e-scooter crashed with a car.
Shakur Amoy Pinnock, 20, suffered a serious head injury and was in a coma after the crash in Wolverhampton on 12 June. He died in hospital on Friday.
Police said the VW Golf driver involved remained at the scene, was not arrested and was helping in the investigation into "this tragic incident".
A woman, 19, who was a passenger on the e-scooter, was also seriously hurt.
She remains in hospital in a stable condition following the collision in Prestwood Road, at 15:25 BST.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police serious collision investigation unit, said officers were continuing to try and "establish exactly what happened" and wanted to speak to any witnesses who had not yet come forward or had dashcam footage around the time of the collision.
"Our thoughts remain with Shakur's family and friends at this distressing time," he said.
He confirmed the crash involved a private e-scooter and asked people not to "speculate on the circumstances of the collision, especially on social media".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk