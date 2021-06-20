Oldbury fatal shooting sparks murder inquiry
- Published
A man has been shot dead in the West Midlands.
Officers found the man after being called to Dudley Road East, in Tividale, Oldbury, just before 01:30 BST, West Midlands Police said.
The man was taken to hospital but later died, a force spokeswoman said.
Police have begun a murder inquiry, which the force said was in its "early stages". The area has been closed off as forensic examinations are being carried out.
