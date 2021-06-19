E-scooter rider, 20, dies six days after Wolverhampton crash
A 20-year-old man has died in hospital six days after his e-scooter was involved in a crash with a car.
Shakur Amoy Pinnock was in a coma in a critical condition after the collision in Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, on 12 June.
Mr Pinnock, who suffered multiple injuries, died in hospital on Friday afternoon, his family said.
A woman, 19, thought to be a passenger on the e-scooter, was seriously hurt and remains in hospital.
West Midlands Police, who appealed for witnesses, said previously the woman was in a stable condition.
Mr Pinnock's mother had told BBC Radio WM paramedics who were passing helped her son after the collision with the VW Golf at 15:25 BST.
Celine Fraser-Pinnock said she had a "glimmer of hope" he would wake up and had been praying for "a miracle".
