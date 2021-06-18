Joseph Garmson death: Brother jailed for manslaughter
- Published
A man has been jailed for fatally stabbing his brother after an argument.
Roy Garmson, 35, had been drinking with his younger brother Joseph at their mother's home in Bartley Green in Birmingham in September.
He stabbed the 31-year-old with a kitchen knife before fleeing. He was arrested when he later returned.
Roy Garmson was cleared of murder, but was convicted of manslaughter, and was jailed for 13 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
West Midlands Police said the incident had "ripped apart" the family.
Joseph Garmson, a father-of-five, was stabbed in the leg at about 20:30 BST on 14 September at the property on Lutley Grove.
Police said he was rushed to hospital, but later died.
His brother returned to the home, where he had been staying at the time, at about 23:00 and was arrested by officers.
