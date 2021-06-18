Two deny murder charges over Tipton park attack
Two men have denied murder after a man was attacked and had his neck broken in a park.
Anthony Bird died three weeks after the incident in Victoria Park, Tipton, on 26 July.
The 50-year-old had suffered several serious injuries including a fractured eye socket.
Steven Bennett, 39, from Bevan Road, and Suni Singh Gill, 34, from Shore Road, each denied a charge of murder and were remanded into custody.
A date will be set in the future for their trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
