Fly-tipper killed accomplice in Staffordshire dumping run
- Published
A fly-tipper killed his accomplice while fleeing their illegally dumped waste, police have said.
Parminder Singh, Manjinder Singh and Tarjinder Singh were disturbed by a passing car while they tipped rubbish in Trysull, Staffordshire, last year.
As they fled the scene, Parminder Singh drove off with Tarjinder Singh in the back of the open van, leading him to fall and sustain a fatal head injury.
At Stafford Crown Court, Parminder Singh received a suspended jail term.
The 38-year-old, of Arthur Street in Wolverhampton, had previously admitted causing death by careless driving and depositing controlled waste without a permit.
Staffordshire Police said the three men had been using Parminder Singh's van to dump rubbish in a field off Furnace Grange Road on 11 August 2020.
When they fled the scene, police said 49-year-old Tarjinder Singh, known by his nickname Lola, was in the rear of the van where there were no seats with the back door wide open.
He lost his balance and fell on to the road and died from his injuries in hospital nine days later.
On Thursday, Parminder Singh's eight-month jail sentence was suspended for 18 months and he was also disqualified from driving for two years.
Manjinder Singh, 34, of Lane Road in Wolverhampton, was fined £1,600 for depositing controlled waste, which he admitted belonged to him, without a permit.
"This was a tragic loss of life following the criminal activity of those involved in this incident," PC James Addison, from Staffordshire Police, said.
"Had they not been dumping rubbish illegally this incident would not have occurred.
"I extend my sympathies to the family of Tarjinder, who have been left devastated by the loss of their loved one in such avoidable circumstances."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk