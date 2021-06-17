Man arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and sharing extremist material online.
The 29-year-old was arrested at a property in Birmingham on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
He has been taken to a local police station and is still in custody, the force added.
The arrest is part of an on-going investigation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.
Detectives are searching the property and another one in Birmingham.
