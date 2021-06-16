Jason D'Aguilar death: Two in court charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man found with serious injuries in Birmingham.
Jason D'Aguilar was taken to hospital after a disturbance in Longbridge on 13 June but died the following morning.
Ben Wiggett, 28, of Middle Drive, Cofton Hackett, and Jordan Haines, 26, of Hatherton Grove, Weoley Castle, are accused of murder.
Two other men, aged 26 and 21, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail.
Mr Wiggett and Mr Haines were both remanded in custody after appearing before Birmingham magistrates on Wednesday and will appear before the city's crown court on Friday.
Det Insp Wes Martin said it was a "tragic and senseless case where a young man has sadly lost his life".
He said he believes there are potential witnesses to the attack who have not yet spoken to the police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk