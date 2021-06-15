Birmingham factory protest: Pair held after premises damaged
Two people have been arrested after protesters scaled an aluminium products factory in a demonstration lasting more than 30 hours.
Police said damage totalling thousands of pounds had been done to the Arconic factory in Birmingham.
Protest group Palestine Action claims the firm's products are used in the manufacture of Israeli military jets, but Arconic has not commented.
A man and woman were arrested by specialist officers at about 15:30 BST.
The West Midlands force said a sledgehammer and golf clubs were used to smash windows and skylights and paint was thrown across offices.
Arconic produces aluminium sheet for the aerospace and automotive industries, and also made the Grenfell Tower cladding.
The BBC has approached it for comment.
A 26-year-old woman, from Burton-upon-Trent, and a man, who has not provided police with any personal details, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated trespass and a public order offence.
Protesters are thought to have gained access to the Kitts Green Road factory at 05:00 BST on Monday.
The force deployed a specialist police protest removal team, which is specially trained to work at heights, to detain them.
Earlier, police charged a 22-year-old woman from Bury, Greater Manchester, with aggravated trespass.
