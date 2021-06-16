Birmingham courier fraudster who conned victims out of £50K jailed
A fraudster has been jailed for three years for conning victims out of £50,000 under the guise of a police investigation into counterfeit cash.
Rene Cardin, 23, posed as a courier and targeted people in Birmingham, Dudley, Solihull and Wolverhampton.
An unidentified accomplice called victims, aged between 68 and 85, posing as a police officer telling them to withdraw cash for examination.
Cardin then collected the money from victims' homes, officers said.
She was caught after her car was spotted on CCTV near one of the addresses targeted.
West Midlands Police said Cardin, who already has convictions for a spree of violent robberies, collected tens of thousands of pounds from her victims in just one week in April.
The 23-year-old, from Birmingham, was sentenced at the city's crown court on 9 June after admitting conspiracy to defraud six victims and to an offence of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
"This was an appalling crime spree where vulnerable people were targeted and lost thousands of pounds of money," Det Con Edward Spokes, from West Midlands Police, said.
"One woman was tricked into handing over more than £18,000."
Police said Cardin, of Cowles Croft, never disclosed the identity of her accomplice, who impersonated police officers over the phone.
"We're urging the public to be on their guard against con artists who are looking to exploit their vulnerability for cash," Det Con Spokes said.
