Four arrested on suspicion of murder after Birmingham fight
- Published
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fight in Birmingham.
Jason D'Aguilar, 33, died in hospital after being chased and seriously assaulted on Sunday night.
West Midlands Police believe he was targeted after an argument between two groups in Central Avenue, Longbridge.
The men, aged between 21 and 28, remain in police custody for questioning and the force said a post-mortem examination will take place later.
"We've made some quick progress as we seek to establish the circumstances leading to Jason's death," Det Insp Wes Martin, from West Midlands Police, said.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses and Det Insp Martin said he believes "there are still people out there who have information... but have not spoken to officers".
"I would urge them to do the right thing and tell us what they know so we can get answers for Jason's grieving family," he said.
